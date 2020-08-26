In a letter included in Palantir's S-1, CEO Alex Karp says the "engineering elite,quot; of SV do not know "how society should be organized or what justice requires,quot; (Ari Levy/CNBC)

Ari Levy / CNBC:

In a letter included in Palantir’s S-1, CEO Alex Karp says the “engineering elite,rdquo; of SV do not know “how society should be organized or what justice requires,rdquo;  —  KEY POINTS,nbsp; — In Palantir’s filing to go public on Tuesday, CEO Alex Karp said Silicon Valley engineers …

