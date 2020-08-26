Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise watches Tenet in a London theatre

The simple act of watching movies in a cinema hall seems like a luxury today. No wonder when Tom Cruise decided to step out to catch the preview of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, he was excited to share it with the world.





Tom Cruise posted a video on his social media account where he shares his excitement of watching a movie in a theatre and captioned it saying ‘Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.’ He’s seen wearing a black mask and as soon as he reaches the theatre, he even poses with a huge poster of the Tenet. The preview show had common people who had no clue that superstar Tom Cruise was amidst them watching the film. However once the actor released the video the internet went berserk. People couldn’t believe that Tom Cruise had actually watched the film with the masses.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P

— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020







Theatres In our country however are still shut. They will hopefully open during Diwali.