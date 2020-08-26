Here’s the total net worth of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. Nickyanka, as fans popularly call them, had a wedding that grabbed the attention of the entire world and it wasn’t too surprising given their massive stardom. Both are superstars in their respective fields and are killing it. Now, the ‘killing it’ part translates to a lot of moolah in their bank account too. According to reports, their collective net worth amounts to Rs 734 crores approximately.

Now, talking about how they are able to make that sort of cash… Priyanka Chopra reportedly charges a whopping Rs. 12 crore to work in a film. Not just that, she also received a reported Rs. 3 crore per episode for her ABC produced show Quantico which wrapped up after 3 seasons. Apart from that, Priyanka also charges almost 2 crore for each sponsored post on social media. This rounds her annual income to roughly Rs 73 crore. According to a report, Priyanka Chopra’s total net worth is estimated to be a staggering $50 million, which rounds off to Rs 367 crores. Nick, on the other hand, is part of one of the most popular boy bands in the world – The Jonas Brothers. The net worth of this band along is worth $115 Million. Apart from that, Nick also has delivered several individual songs and artists collaboration that further add to his income. He also played a part in the film Jumanji: The Next Level which went on to score big worldwide. His net worth rounds up to 50 million too, like his wife Priyanka.

Talk about taking couple goals to the next level.