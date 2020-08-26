Here’s the first look of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari from their untitled next

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh started shooting on August 24 for their yet untitled film. This is one of the first few films to resume shoot post the lockdown. What’s so interesting about this film is that it has John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in special roles. The two actors will play grandparents in the film and their track is set in 1947, around the time of India’s Independence.



Aditi will play John’s love interest in the film. John and Aditi will shoot for a week during this indoor schedule. They will then reunite with the team for a brief outdoor in October. The makers have even released a look from their film and we see the two posing with that old-world charm.

John is excited to get back to work after a five-month forced break. Says he, “The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs, issued by the ministries and the concerned authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew.” John, who is producing the film with Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar further adds, “When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie, our director suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse.”

Aditi insists that the role is equally special for her as it is a love story that spans generations. “John and I play a couple in 1946 –47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board,” she says.

The film is untitled yet and is directed by Kaashvie Nair. John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani are producing it.