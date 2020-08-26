Here’s how Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoyed her lockdown time and made it productive

The lockdown has been an eye opener in many ways. It has taught us things about ourseleves, made us introspect in a way we never thought possible. Yes we missed a lot of things during the lockdown. But we also acquired a few skils. Some took to cooking, others to painting. In an interview to a daily today, Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals that she had a great time during the lockdown as she used it productively.



The Dangal actress claims that she’s not a social person and would rather sit at home than go out for social gatherings. Hence staying at home wasn’t too difficult for her. Of course, giving her company was her pet Bijli, a puppy she brought home during the lockdown. Besides this, she used her time to hone her skills. Fatima explored her love for photography during the lockdown. Talking to the daily, she says, “I’m exploring editing and following the works of some well-known editors and cinematographers. I dabbled in bird photography.” For bird photography one needs a fair amount of research and the actress headed to Dharamshala. She claims it her favourite holiday spot.

Fatima recently did a music video with Vishal Bhardwaj, based on a poem by Dr Bashir Badr, ‘Palkein Kholo’. She states, “The song is about appreciating people around us during these unprecedented times. I’ve been pestering Vishal sir to make a film with me and when he made me this offer, I jumped at it.” She reveals that Vishal Bhardwaj gave her complete freedom to shoot the way she wanted to. The song also has her dog Bijli making a cameo in it. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari Hai starring Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. She also has Anurag Basu’s Ludo, where she teams up with Rajkummar Rao.