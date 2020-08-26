Guru Dutt’s biopic titled Pyaasa all set to go on floors



Late Legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt is deemed as one of the most talented directors of Indian cinema. His films always showed powerful female characters and for films to have this at that time was rare. He was known to think differently and present art on screen like never before. Now, fresh reports confirm that a biopic is being made on the director. Bhavna Talvar, who made her directorial debut with Dharm starring Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, is all set to helm the project.





She took to Twitter to confirm the news as she posted a picture of the script and wrote, “Now that the cat’s out of the bag! Can’t wait to get down to this one after 7 years of toil and immeasurable joy.”

Now that the cat’s out of the bag! Can’t wait to get down to this one after 7 years of toil and immeasurable joy. pic.twitter.com/dRwszMWEM0

— Bhavna Talwar (@BhavnaTalwar) July 29, 2020





The film has been titled Pyaasa taking cue from the late filmmaker's 1957 release.