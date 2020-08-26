‘Greenleaf’ Creator’s Legal Drama ‘Delilah’ Gets OWN Series Order

RELATED STORIES

On the heels of Greenleaf ending its five-season run, OWN has given a straight-to-series order to Delilah, from Greenleaf creator Craig Wright, who will serve as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey.

As previously reported, Wright also has a prospective Greenleaf spinoff in development at the cabler; read more on that here.

Maahra Hill — whose credits include episodes of How to Get Away With Murder and black-ish — headlines the new series as the titular Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Delilah is doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong,” reads the logline, “all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her.”

The cast also includes Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends) as Tamara Grayson, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward (Orange Is the New Black) as Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s Runaways) as Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Conant.

Charles Randolph-Wright (Greenleaf) and Cheryl Dunye (Queen Sugar) are set to direct the series, with additional directors to be announced.

“On the heels of the incredible success story of Greenleaf, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig on this compelling new drama,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement. “Our viewers are going to deeply relate to this story that focuses on a powerful woman committed to her family and her community.”

