Gold may be the ‘king of bling’, but is it overbought?: As prices surge, so do costs for miners

Indeed, the rule of thumb in the industry was that reserves have been modelled on the trailing three-year average of gold prices, which would be somewhere between US$1,300 and US$1,400.

But already, many executives say they are planning to increase their assumed gold price at the end of the year to US$1,500 — which breaks from standard practice in recent years, but is still conservatively below the actual gold price of around US$1,927 as of Monday.

Paul Harbridge, chief executive of GT Gold Corp., an explorer which is still in the early stages of defining a copper-gold deposit in British Columbia, said US$1,500 looks like it may become the new norm for the industry.

Harbridge said the industry is treading cautiously: No one wants to use too high of an assumed gold price because in the past when gold prices crashed, many companies’ valuations crashed too, and many mine projects were suddenly no longer economic.

“Everyone got carried away with large capital projects that used high gold prices, and then when the crush happened it was pretty ugly,” he said. “So we’ve benchmarked our gold price against what our peers are doing.”

“I think everyone’s question is, is this gold price sustainable or is it driven by the short-term, this pandemic and the quantitative easing?” Harbridge added.

Vancouver-based Pure Gold Mining Inc. is on track to finish building a mine near Red Lake, Ont., by the end of the year, and in February released a study on what ore was economically feasible to mine, which assumed a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce.