Gold Coast Suns players ‘shattered’ at the departure of popular assistant coach Dean Solomon

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says Gold Coast Suns players are “shattered” following the news that much-loved assistant coach Dean Solomon will be leaving the club.

Widely thought of as a senior coach in waiting, the Suns sent shockwaves through the AFL world on Monday when it was announced that Solomon was one of a number of coaches not to be signed in 2021.

The Suns were widely criticised for the call, particularly since Solomon will require a payout during a time where clubs are struggling for money due to COVID-19.

Lloyd, who was teammates with Solomon during his AFL career, reiterated that the club would be worse off without the 40-year-old, despite being called “misinformed” by Gold Coast football boss Jon Haines.

Dean Solomon’s sacking has not been received well by Gold Coast players according to Lloyd (Getty)

“I have spoken to players, current and past, and they are shattered that Solomon will be leaving the Gold Coast Suns because of the respect they have and what he does for that playing group,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Stuart Dew obviously doesn’t want Solomon on his coaching panel, but that’s his decision and he’s got every right to make that. It now leaves them with a very inexperienced coaching panel.

“Solomon loves his players, he loves the club, he’ll coach out the rest of the season and move on, but I was surprised with the decision.”

While there were suggestions of a rift between Suns senior coach Stuart Dew and Solomon, Dew was adamant that the pair were on good terms.

Suns coach Stuart Dew has refuted suggestions that there is a rift between he and Solomon (Getty)

“We have had to make difficult decisions and it’s purely because of this environment,” Dew said.

“We knew and we have been saying it internally to everyone that footy clubs and departments are not going to look like what they did last year and we have been trying to prepare everyone as best we can to give them as much notice.”

However, former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon argued that if Solomon was as valued by the club as they say he was, that they would have found a way to keep him.

“Mark Evans, Jon Haines and Stuart Dew have sat down and said who are the best coaches to grow this group and take them forward,” he told Footy Classified.

“At the end of the day, you can cut it any way you like, they’ve made a judgement that Dean Solomon isn’t a part of that.”