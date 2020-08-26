Glenn Rushton slammed by Jeff Fenech after Tszyu RTD win, Boxing news

Australian boxing icon Jeff Fenech has scolded Jeff Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton for appearing to goad his fighter into another round before his corner called a stop to the mismatch with Tim Tszyu.

Horn was comprehensively out-boxed by the younger Tszyu who stepped out of his father’s shadow in Townsville on Wednesday night to announce himself on boxing’s world stage.

Unable to exact his awkward style on the 25-year-old, Horn was left a mess as he ate some heavy punishment from the inch-perfect Tszyu before an eighth-round corner stoppage ended the fight.

But it was Rushton’s actions seconds before Horn’s corner called an end to the bout that had Fenech fuming.

Glenn Rushton Jeff Horn

With Horn barely able to keep his head up and appearing to mumble “I don’t want to” when he returned to his corner after round eight, Rushton was caught on camera refusing to take no for an answer.

“What do you want to do?!” Rushton repeatedly yelled at Horn who appeared to keep shaking his head as the rest of his corner caught on.

“Have you got a punch left in you or no?” Rushton asked Horn who managed a “no”.

Rushton didn’t back down.

“Do you want to give us another minute?” he pressed on.

Eventually, a fellow trainer was forced to intervene, telling Rushton “I think that says it all right there,” before the fight was thankfully stopped.

Tim Tszyu lands a punch on Jeff Horn during the WBO Global & IBF Australasian Super Welterweight title bout.

Rushton’s shocking disregard for his fighter’s safety left Fenech fuming as he teed-off on the trainer for his unprofessionalism.

“That’s terrible right there,” Fenech said. “A fighter isn’t going to say that (he’s not okay).

“Oh my god…To hear that corner argue about when Jeff Horn couldn’t even answer what they were telling him, to just go back out there for another minute, is disgraceful.”

Fenech’s fellow commentator added: “Thank goodness sanity prevailed.”

Veteran journalist Paul kent agreed.

“I thought Jeff Fenech was spot on,” he said. “For Glenn Rushton to be asking his fighter at the end of the right round whether he wanted to fight on, whether he has one more punch in him, whether he’s got one more minute in him was absolutely embarrassing.

“It showed the amateurism that has been in Jeff Horn’s corner for much of his career.”

