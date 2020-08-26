French government to unveil economic recovery plan on September 3: PM By

© . French PM Castex attends a ceremony in tribute to six humanitarian aid workers, in Orly
PARIS () – The French government will unveil its economic recovery plan on Sept. 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.
The government said on Saturday it would present details of its 100 billion euro ($118 billion) plan to reinvigorate the economy in the first week of September, instead of next Tuesday, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.