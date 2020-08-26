Fitness secrets of Allu Arjun revealed

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest superstars in the South. Considering his style and his fit body, the actor is often referred to as the Stylish Star.

The actor spoke to an online portal and revealed that he enjoyed staying fit. He also revealed some of his fitness secrets. He said that when he’s feeling lazy, he worksout three time a week. Otheriwse, it’s seven to eight workout in a week. He also added that running for about 45 minutes on the treadmill on an empty stomach helps him stay fit. Besides the workout, he also makes sure that his diet is clean and healthy. He further revealed that his breakfast comprises eggs. He also makes sure he ends his day with a bar of chocolate.

When asked about cheat meals, he said it depends upon the film he is working on. Clearly, the actor is dedicated to his health and is extremely disciplined about it. No wonder, he never shies away from taking off his shirt on the big screen. Much to our delight. Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa and AA 21.