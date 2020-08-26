Farmers, food processors and indie retailers team up to ask feds to rein in Big Grocers

Article content continued

The minister’s office, however, didn’t say whether the government would agree to mention a grocery code of conduct in next month’s speech.

“Such a reference would not bind the government to any particular outcome,” the letter said, “but simply would reflect a recognition that the need for a national conversation on this issue is long overdue.”

A code, which is used in the U.K. and Australian grocery markets, would lay out a set of rules and fair business practices — on fees, for example — for grocery chains and their vendors to follow.

It is time to protect our agri-food industry

In a statement on Wednesday, Walmart Canada said the fees, which will only cover a “small portion” of the multi-billion infrastructure upgrade, are fair and will help “deliver the everyday low prices our customers trust.”

“The Canadian retail industry is evolving and the way we work with suppliers needs to change, too,” spokesperson Adam Grachnik said in an email.

Gary Sands, senior vice-president at the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG), said he wrote the letter on Tuesday and within 24 hours, seven other associations had joined as signatories, including the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Food and Consumer Products of Canada and the Baking Association of Canada.

Sands said it is rare, in his 20 years in the industry, to see manufacturers, farmers and retailers team up to ask governments to intervene in their sector.