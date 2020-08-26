Ethereum whale’s uniswap token briefly hit $100K — but there’s a catch By Cointelegraph

Ethereum whale’s uniswap token briefly hit $100K — but there’s a catch
On Aug. 25, the creator of the well-known Uniswap tokens Antiample (XAMP) and Tokens of Babel (TOB) launched Boa. The Ether whale’s projects have seen growing interest within the niche Uniswap market.
A common theme among the projects of the pseudonymous developer Bill Drummond is unique supply systems. Through unorthodox mechanisms, like rebasing, the supply of XAMP and TOB decreases through coin burns over time.
