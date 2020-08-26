Ellen DeGeneres’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized With ‘Pedo’ Graffiti

WENN

The embattled talk show’s star is reportedly vandalized with a sharpie mark after QAnon believers, who accuse Ellen of being connected to human trafficking, gather for an event at Hollywood Blvd and Vine.

Ellen DeGeneres‘ Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized with “Pedo” grafitti after a QAnon rally. According to sources, people walking by on Tuesday morning, August 25 noticed the star was stained with the word “Pedo” written over it with a purple sharpie.

Hours later, the city sent a worker to remove the mark and clean the star. The Blast, which first reported the news, obtained photos of Ellen’s star after it has been restored but there are still residual marks from the graffiti left.

It’s unclear who vandalized the star, but the mark was spotted after QAnon believers gathered for an event at Hollywood Blvd and Vine over the weekend. QAnon is a group of people who believe the viral Pro-Trump conspiracy theory.

The Huffington Post describes the group as follows, “QAnon believers follow the postings of ‘Q,’ an anonymous individual who claims to be a high-ranking official working with Trump to take down a supposed cabal of Satanic-worshipping pedophiles who have breached the highest levels of government, media, and entertainment.”

QAnon believers falsely accused Ellen and his wife Portia de Rossi of being connected to human trafficking.

Ellen’s star vandalism comes in the wake of toxic workplace environment allegations leveled at the comedian’s talk show. Following an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, three producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, were fired from the show.

Delivering the news to staffers in an emotional video conference on August 17, Ellen apologized again as admitting that she “wasn’t perfect.” The 62-year-old said, “I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes.” She went on saying, “I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”