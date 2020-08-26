Dodgers-Giants game postponed amid player protests

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers jointly agreed to join NBA and fellow MLB teams on Wednesday night by boycotting their game.

Hours after the Milwaukee Bucks sparked a multi-league protest by boycotting Game 5 of their NBA Playoff series, Wednesday’s Giants-Dodgers contest became the latest to be postponed by player protests.

San Francisco and Los Angeles were set to begin the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday night when word of the Brewers’ unprecedented protest first broke. A short time later, the Milwaukee Brewers became the first MLB team to boycott their upcoming contest.

With Wednesday’s entire NBA Playoff slate postponed, the focus shifted toward how MLB teams would respond to the historic moment in sports.

Shortly after the Brewers-Reds game was postponed, the Seattle Mariners opted not to play against the San Diego Padres. In both cases, the Padres and Reds agreed to take part in sitting out and wouldn’t accept a forfeit.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Giants and Dodgers mutually agreed to postpone their game and join others in a peaceful demonstration by sitting out.