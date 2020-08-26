Disha Patani is gushing over this throwback picture of Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff took to social media last night and shared a throwback picture with her children Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. In the picture, we see Ayesha flashing a bright smile as she poses with her two munchkins. Ayesha shared the picture by tagging Tiger and Krishna and wrote, “Me and my khazana” Take a look at the post below.





While the post received a lot of love on social media, Disha Patani’s comment on the picture was something that caught everyone’s attention. The actress, who’s dating Tiger Shroff and also shares a pretty close bond with his family, left a comment on the picture which read, “So cute.” Pretty adorable isn’t it?

Disha and Tiger shared screen space for the very first time in the 2018 release Baaghi 2. The film went on to score big at the box-office and proved that there are many admirers of this lovely couple.