Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam to pair up for an exciting project

Last year, it was expected that Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh will share the screen in a film produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by Aziz Mirza’s son, Haroon. However, it was later reported that Diljit was no longer a part of the project. Towards the end of the year, Diljit confirmed that he opted out of the film since he wasn’t too convinced with the script and had some issues with the dates as well. But, looks like the two will be sharing the screen after all.

Diljit and Yami are all set to come together for Shaad Ali’s next project. Diljit has already worked with the filmmaker before in Soorma, so it wasn’t hard to see why he have his nod for the project and, while Yami is yet to sign the dotted line, we expect the official announcement soon.

The untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy.