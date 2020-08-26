Denver ties record-high temperature on Wednesday

Denver tied a record high for Aug. 26 Wednesday when the mercury hit 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

🌡 Record High Temperature Tied at Denver Today 🌡 The high temperature at Denver was 97F, which ties the previous record high last set in 2015. This is the 7th daily record high temperature record either tied or broken this month for Denver #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 26, 2020

The 97-degree temperature Wednesday ties the record set for the date in 2015.

This is the seventh daily record-high temp in Denver broken or tied this August, according to the weather service.

On Aug. 18 Denver’s high temperature hit 100 degrees. The first 100-degree reading in 2020 and a new record for that date.