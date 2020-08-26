Denver icon Alex English hopes Nuggets follow their hearts. Even if that means boycotting the NBA bubble.

Matilda Coleman
Alex English has seen this movie before. Actually, he was in it.

“I was just so proud of these guys who said, ‘OK, I’m not playing,’” English, the Nuggets icon said by phone Wednesday evening, as the fallout from the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., led to shutdowns in the NBA, Major League Baseball and sports leagues across the country.

“It’s just like ‘Amazing Grace and Chuck,’ when Amazing said, ‘I’m not playing basketball anymore. I’m going to stop until we get rid of nuclear weapons.’”

Hang around long enough, life finds a way to imitate art. Wednesday’s news flashed the 66-year-old English back to the film in which he’d starred in the spring of 1987, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Gregory Peck, an anti-nuclear war piece released just before the Cold War started to thaw.

In the film, English played “Amazing Grace” Smith, a Boston Celtics player so inspired by a Montana Little League pitcher’s decision to give up baseball until nuclear weapons are abolished that he does the same. Other pro athletes join Amazing’s cause and walk away, eventually forcing the hand of the President — played by Peck — and the Russian premier to hammer out a disarmament treaty.

“Do you really think you’re going to bring an end to nuclear weapons?” someone asks Amazing at one point.

“I don’t know,” Smith replies. “But wouldn’t it be nice?”

The headlines of the week have been near and dear to English’s heart, even as they simultaneously keep finding ways to break it. His nephew lost his life during an incident involving South Carolina police, the kind of family scar that never quite leaves you.

“He meant a lot to all of us,” the Nuggets’ all- leading scorer recalled. “But he got taken out recklessly and unnecessarily back in the day. And there were no cameras around….I wish there were cameras back when he was shot.”

English wants police reform. Not defunding. Not some right-wing talking point. Not fear-mongering. Real reform. He wants the rage in the streets over the summer to carry over to the ballot box in the autumn.

“I just hope that our young people are paying attention and they’re going to get out and vote,” English said. “We’ve got to swamp the ballot boxes. I’m 66 years old and I’m afraid of this pandemic. But I’m going to put my mask on, my gloves and my hat on, whatever I need to do. I’m not going to let them suppress the vote.”

He wants the Nuggets to follow the NBA’s lead. And if that means boycotting Game 6 Thursday against the Jazz, if that means getting bounced from the bubble without one last fight, so be it.

“I saw (Jamal) Murray made a statement; I’m glad to see that,” English said. “And it’s just going to snowball. I have been seeing this happen for years. I have to be concerned about my boys, my grandsons, my great grandsons. I have to be concerned about them being mistreated. And we’re tired of it. We’re not second-class citizens.”

