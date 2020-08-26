DeFi surpasses $7B in locked funds, but just six projects hold 90% of capital By Cointelegraph

DeFi surpasses $7B in locked funds, but just six projects hold 90% of capital
The total value of capital locked in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols has increased 271% in less than two months to surpass $7 billion for the first time, according to DeFi Pulse.
If the current rate of growth continues, DeFi will be worth more than $27 billion by the end of 2020.
