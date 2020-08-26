David Rosenberg: Why it’s time to buy energy stocks now that Exxon Mobil has been booted out of the Dow

Article content continued

If you think this is incredible, look at the U.K. The government there is paying the cost of half the food that people spend on certain meals eaten in restaurants, pubs or cafes.

It is called the “Eat Out to Help Out” program and in its initial three weeks, 64 million meals have been consumed, which is almost equal to the entire British population. The tally so far is close to a half-billion dollars. In the 1930s, it was all about bridges, dams, roads and waterways. Today, it’s about — eating out.

In any event, somebody is going to be paying for all this. Either that, or we have a Grand Global Debt Jubilee — i.e. I forgive thee and thy sins. Or the government plays the role of Robin Hood, with New Jersey Governor Gov. Phil Murphy pressing for millionaires tax or Bloomberg reporting on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharp turn left in economic policy since the 1980s.

Is it well known that the Prime Minister said his goal is “to get through this pandemic in a way that gives everyone a real and fair chance at success, not just the wealthiest 1 per cent”? I guess free education and free health care isn’t enough — the entire field has to be level for this gang of free-wheeling spenders and tax collecting fanatics.

The next bull market isn’t just in precautionary savings balances alone, but also in tax planning. Make sure your financial advisor doubles as an accountant.

