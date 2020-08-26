Darren Chalmers pleads guilty to Dianne Barret’s murder in Perth, also linked to Victorian unsolved cold case

A man has admitted to killing his neighbour, who vanished from her Perth home last May.

Former music teacher Dianne Barrett was last seen buying flowers at her local Bunnings on May 11.

Neighbours reported her missing two weeks later.

When police searched her home, they found her TV still on and her pet dog inside.

Searches of nearby bushland failed to find any sign of the 59-year-old, but months later, her body was discovered 30km from her Medina home.

Police charged her neighbour Darren Chalmers over her death.

Today, the 53-year-old pleaded guilty.

“Our hearts go out to other families who have had similar circumstances but haven’t had answers,” her brother Dave Barrett told .

“So we’re counting our blessings at the same if you know what I mean … it’s a bit challenging.”

Chalmers has also been linked to another unsolved murder, 27 years earlier.

Annette Steward was found strangled in her Geelong bedroom in 1992.

Victorian detectives now want to bring Chalmers interstate to face charges over her death.