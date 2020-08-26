DaniLeigh Is Trolled as DaBaby Flirts With Baby Mama on Twitter

Instagram

Instead of focusing on DaBaby and his BM’s relationship, fans troll DaBaby’s former fling as someone jokes that the ‘Blue Chips’ singer will soon ‘subtweet’ the ‘Blame It on the Baby’ musician.

It seems like DaBaby wants everyone to see the sweet dynamic between him and his baby mama Meme. In his new Twitter post, the “Rockstar” rapper is flirting with her by jokingly calling her out for blowing him up.

“Some people show their love by being crazy as hell, I’m talkin crazy crazy,” so he wrote on the blue bird app on Tuesday, August 26. “My daughter’s mother Mariah, is one of those people.”

“I love you too . ..crazy MF. Now stfu texting me, I’m in a meeting,” he added. In a separate post, DaBaby asked his daughter not to miss his FaceTime, writing, “And tell my baby I’m taking that iPad back if she keep missing my FaceTime calls.”

<br />

Instead of focusing on their relationship, some fans reacted to the posts by trolling DaBaby’s former fling DaniLeigh. “Somebody check on danileigh,” a fan said. Someone else thought that DaBaby deliberately posted the tweet because “he wanted Danileigh to see this.”

Further trolling the singer, a fan added, “Dani is punching the air right now.” Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “Danileigh somewhere punching the walll during her little ‘spiritual journey.’ ” A user also joked that Dani would “subtweet him soon” and that she’s having a “meltdown somewhere.”

Meanwhile, some others were not impressed with DaBaby’s shout-out to his baby mama. “He rub me the wrong way,” claimed a user. “in a meeting but you had time to tweet . sir text her bacc,” urged someone else, with another person adding, “He could’ve texted this but ok.”

On Wednesday, July 22, DaniLeigh hinted that things might not work between her and the Charlotte spitter. Seemingly wanting to start over, the 25-year-old singer said, “I’m clearing my mind.. cleansing my soul .. and finding closure for myself… I’m Coming back home a new person.. new home , new car , and new mind . I’m excited to see what God has in store for me . But I am also patient about it.”

“The blessings I receive are all reminders to keep goin and that God already has my life written out. Thank u for all the positive love but thank u for the hate as well… It’s helped me realize a lot and get stronger,” so she concluded.