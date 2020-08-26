Coronavirus Australia live updates August 27: 44 staff infected at Frankston Hospital; Six new cases diagnosed in NSW; One new case connected to Queensland detention centre cluster; Victoria records second-highest daily death death toll, 149 new cases

A hospital in Melbourne’s south-east has confirmed dozens of coronavirus cases, forcing hundreds of staff into isolation.

More than 600 staff at Frankston Hospital have been isolating for the past few days after confirmation they may have been exposed to the outbreak.

Peninsula Health, the organisation which manages Frankston Hospital, confirmed there were 44 staff who had tested positive.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff, our patients and our community is our utmost priority, and we are doing all we can to help slow the spread of this virus,” CEO Felicity Topp said.

“Following the Frankston Hospital Outbreak, Peninsula Health has been working with a team of highly skilled infection prevention experts to provide additional assistance in undertaking a review of our COVID-19 practices.”

She said contact tracing was underway for both staff and patients, and 618 staff have been furloughed throughout the organisation as a result.