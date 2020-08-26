Coast Guard rescues 17 from flaming yacht off coast of Sardinia

Dramatic footage shot by the Italian coast guard showed a burning yacht sinking below the surface of the Mediterannean off the coast of Sardinia.

Coast guard officials had said they rescued 17 people from the vessel, which left a plume of smoke behind as it disappeared into the water on Tuesday.

Two coast guard boats and a helicopter were involved in the operation.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, the 50-metre yacht, the Lady MM, was heading from Capri to Sardinia when a fire broke out on board.

The 17 people, which included eight tourists from Kazakhstan and nine crew members, had already abandoned the ship and were in a smaller boat when the coast guard arrived.