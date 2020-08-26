Claudia Jordan Insists She’s Telling the Truth After Medina Islam Denies Abusing Her

WENN

Claudia first makes her confession when joining other ladies in the latest episode of ‘Fox Soul’, saying, ‘He body-slammed me into a toilet, broke it in half, and it cracked the porcelain and water went everywhere.’

–

Claudia Jordan let everyone know she speaks nothing but the truth. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum recently accused of her ex Medina Islam of abusing her back when they were still dating, to which the latter had completely denied. However, Claudia later responded back to insist that she was not lying.

She first made the confession when joining other ladies in the latest episode of “Fox Soul“, admitting to being inspired by Megan Thee Stallion to share her experience. “I’ve been holding this for five years now, almost five years. He body-slammed me into a toilet, broke it in half, and it cracked the porcelain and water went everywhere.” However, instead of reporting it to the police, she decided to keep it to herself so that she could protect Medina.

Later, it turned into something that she regretted doing because Medina never apologized for what he did. “There’s an arrogance when we protect them, so f**k them. I’m not protecting anyone that hurts me. If you rape one of my friends, if you hit one of my friends, if you hit me… I’m not making any excuse,” she explained. “It ain’t her fault for what she had on, it ain’t her fault for yelling at you. If yelling at you makes you square up on a woman, then f**k you. You’re a h** ass, b***h a** man.”

<br />

Medina was quick to break his silence and shut down the accusation. In a lengthy post, the boyfriend of Phaedra Parks revealed that he broke up with Claudia “because of her mouth and messy ways,” before adding, “She began having a temper tantrum as I left peacefully she grabbed my phone ran and started flopping all over the house.”

“For 4 years i remained silent, out of respect for you and to save you your last ounce of dignity. But you have proven to be deeply conflicted and desperately seeking a storyline for blogs,” he added. “Funny thing is for someone so ‘top notch’ why are you so obsessed with little ol’ me. I have only known u for 6 months of my life!” Medina also included some receipts to prove his innocence and urged Claudia to “move on with her life.”

<br />

But Claudia still insisted that she was telling the truth. In an Instagram Live stream, she pointed out that the receipts are fake and that photos of her bruises that Medina posted were actually the results of him body-slamming her. Claudia even invited his brother to the Live session to testify against him. Speaking to the viewers, he said that Medina is a “fraud” that doesn’t have a home among other things.

<br />

Medina has yet to respond back.