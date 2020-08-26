Check out the first trailer for The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR mobile game

CD Projekt subsidiary Spokko announced today that it is working on a free-to-play augmented-reality game for iOS and Android mobile devices set in The Witcher universe.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is set before the events of CD Projekt’s The Witcher games, at a time where roving monsters were more common. Players will take on the role of a new witcher tasked with studying, tracking, and fighting dozens of creatures from the game series plus new threats. Players will collect trophies to mark their victory, filling out a bestiary with common, rare, and legendary monsters including basilisks, sirens, and golems.