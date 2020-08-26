Cardi B Posts Melania Trump’s Nude While Clapping Back at Hater

WENN/Johnny Louis

DeAnna Lorraine, a former Republican Congressional candidate, gushes over FLOTUS on Twitter while taking a jab at the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker in the process.

–

Cardi B is not letting anyone drag her down. On Tuesday, August 26, the “WAP” singer perfectly responded to a former Republican Congressional candidate who insulted her on Twitter.

DeAnna Lorraine, a Republican author who lost in a campaign for a Congressional seat in California, gushed over Melania Trump on the blue bird app while taking a jab at Cardi in the process. “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” she tweeted.

The shade didn’t go unnoticed by the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, who responded, “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?” She was referencing to her and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit track which stands for “Wet A** P***y”.

Not enough, the Grammy-winning femcee later shared a nude photo of the First Lady of the United States. “This pic giving me ‘ yea you f**kin wit some wet a** p***y ‘ vibes …just sayin,” the mother of one wrote alongside the snap.

Cardi has been vocal about not being a fan of everything related to Donald Trump as she’s supporting Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden. Earlier this month, she had a Zoom conversation with Joe as part of her Elle magazine cover story.

“I want free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare], because look at what is happening right now. Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and fair to cops, too…,” she told the presidential hopeful.

To that, Joe responded, “Also, by the way, if I get elected president, anybody with a family [that makes] less than 125 grand, you’re going to get free education. And everybody gets free community college…And the way we can pay for all of this is doing practical things, like making sure that everybody has to pay their fair share. [For example] no corporation should pay less than 15 percent tax.”