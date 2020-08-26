Call of Duty Trailer removes Tiananmen Square protest footage from ‘Black Ops Cold War’ trailer

In the video, Bezmenov explains how Soviet agents worked to subvert the United States during the Cold War, with advice on how to break down and reform a nation based on the four principals of “demoralisation, destabilisation, crisis and normalisation”.

In the trailer, during the ‘crisis’ segment, vision of people attacking a military vehicle in Beijing during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests — where Communist China cracked down on pro-democracy demonstrators — is shown for around a second.

On August 21, just a day after the initial trailer was posted, the video appeared to have been replaced on the Call of Duty channel by a one-minute version that had removed the Chinese protests scenes.

While there is no clear connection between the Call of Duty trailer and China, apart from the brief Tiananmen vision, the video does play to the tensions between the countries.