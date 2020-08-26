Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal trailer shows intrigue and deception

The campaign trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been revealed. Familiar faces like Woods, Hudson and Mason are in, alongside a new cast of characters. You can check out the trailer below.

The campaign appears to eschew open warfare in exchange for a more spy-thriller approach. When we checked out a preview event for the campaign, we found some of the mechanical changes promising but the story is up in the air.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to be released on November 13, 2020. It’s coming to PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.