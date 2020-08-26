Browser-based cryptojacking is back as attacks spike 163% By Cointelegraph

Browser-based cryptojacking is back as attacks spike 163%
The crypto price surge since March has been accompanied by a wave of cryptojacking attacks according to new research published by cybersecurity firm Symantec (NASDAQ:).
According to the company there was a 163% increase in browser-based cryptojacking activity in the second quarter of 2020. Cryptojacking had previously been in a steep decline from March 2019 due to the shutdown of the mining script maker, CoinHive.
