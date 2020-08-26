Brisbane Broncos leaks slammed after Anthony Seibold sacking

Brad Fittler has taken aim at powerful elements within the Broncos who are using the club “for their own benefit”, adding that there is still some huge problems with the club that need fixing following the departure of Anthony Seibold.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth, Fittler compared Seibold’s messy exit with the clean and fuss-free split between Paul Green and the Cowboys.

He said that for the Seibold saga to play out in the media in the manner that it did there had to be leaks from within the organisation having a destructive influence.

“It’s a bit sad how everything came out through the news prior to it happening,” Fittler said.

“If you look at the situation between the Cowboys and Paul Green and how that finished up compared with how the Brisbane Broncos finished up with Anthony Seibold, there’s an incredible difference.

“The coach is gone at the moment but there’s some people in Brisbane within the Broncos organisation who are using the organisation to their own benefit because it seems like every bit of information has all been leaked well prior to anything happening.

“So you might have got rid of the coach but I don’t think you’ve got rid of the problem.”

While Fittler pointed to covert media attacks on Seibold as a factor in his exit, fellow rugby league legend Andrew Johns said other senior positions at the Broncos needed to be scrutinised so that the massive failure of 2020 didn’t fall on one man.

Everyone from the board to club management has been put under the microscope in recent months, with CEO Paul White today forced to answer some tough questions about why the glamour club has unravelled.

Johns said Seibold’s arrival at the club coincided with some other poor decisions by people who needed to be held accountable.

“The recruitment, the retention – what players they should have let go and should have kept – pretty much they have got to have a look at everyone’s job in the organisation and they’ve got to blow it all up and start again.”

Johns advised the Broncos to wind back the clock and look at what made the club successful in the glory days of the ’90s and the early 2000s to create a blueprint for their future.

For most of the past three decades the Broncos have been the strongest club in the competition measured by a number of factors that should help drive on-field success.

Commercially and from the perspective of their junior base, the club is still a powerhouse, yet it hasn’t one a premiership since 2006.

“Look at the model they had in the early 90s or the late 90s, around that time,” Johns said.

“The recruitment, what sort of players they were looking for, the way they played, everything like that. I know it’s a different era but you’ve got to look back on your history of when you were successful and maybe take some ideas from that.”

