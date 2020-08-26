Brewers, Reds choose to not play amid NBA postponements

On the same day that three NBA games were postponed in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided to also take the night off.

Per Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, the Brewers and Reds were unified against playing the night game scheduled to occur at Miller Park. Neither team will forfeit. No makeup plan was immediately announced.

The Bucks were the first professional sports franchise to go on strike on Wednesday afternoon to protest after Blake, a Black man, was shot at least seven times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Blake survived but is reportedly paralyzed.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets also elected to not play, the NBA called off the nightcap between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA expects to reschedule those games.

Previously, players from the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had discussed not taking the court for Thursday’s second-round series opener between those sides. The NBA hadn’t announced any decision on the three planned Thursday fixtures as of late Wednesday afternoon.