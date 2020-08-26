Brad Pitt Steps Out With German Model Nicole Poturalski While in France

Outside of his dating life, Brad has recently been in the news in regards to his and Angelina Jolie‘s very public divorce. While they broke up in 2016, they have yet to finalize their divorce.

In a rare interview, Angelina opened up about what led to her and Brad’s split after two years of marriage.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she told Vogue India in June. “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

She added, “In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

The couple shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.