Brad Fittler warns Gold Coast Titans over long-term Justin Holbrook extension after Anthon Seibold Brisbane Broncos exit

Brad Fittler says he hopes the Gold Coast Titans have learnt from Anthony Seibold’s ugly exit from the Broncos when signing Justin Holbrook to his long-term extension.

The Titans extended the 44-year-old’s deal through 2024 with the Titans much-improved in 2020, but Fittler hoped that the club had inserted performance-based clauses in his deal.

According to Fittler, the Broncos erred in not putting in performance-based clauses in Seibold’s five-year contract, therefore leaving the club having to pay the outgoing coach a severance package believed to be worth in excess of $1 million.

“The thing they’ve learned out of Brisbane is, they’ve signed (Holbrook) to a four-year deal, but I’m sure there’s performance clauses in the contract,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

Anthony Seibold parted ways with the Broncos just two years into a five-year contract on Thursday (Getty)

“The fact there wasn’t a performance clause (in Seibold’s contract), whoever made that decision, they’re the person that should lose their job as well just purely from the point of view of not doing their job.

“I don’t care how long your contract is, in our industry you need some sort of performance clause because when you start losing, and our game is based on winning and losing, people are going to want change.”

While the Titans haven’t rocketed up the NRL ladder in 2020, Fittler said he could still see tangible improvements in the team since Holbrook took over as coach.

“You look at the Titans, they’ve definitely gotten better,” he said.

“They’re playing more spirited and they’re working better together. They’re still not winning games, they’re still pretty much down the bottom of the ladder.

“But the fact is you can see improvement and when they run on the field, you can see they’re spirited and that’s one thing you need and with that will come results.”