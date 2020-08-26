Boy, five, saves coma mum’s life by calling number on his toy ambulance

A quick-thinking five-year-old boy helped save his mum’s life after she fell into a diabetic coma – by dialling the number on the side of his toy ambulance.

Little Josh Chapman leapt into action after discovering his mum Caroline lying unconscious on the floor of their home.

The eagle-eyed youngster spotted the phone number 112 on the side of his toy ambulance and called it straight away in a bid to get help.

The phone number 112 is the European emergency number which provides the same purpose as 999 – meaning Josh was connected to a police operator.

Proud mum Caroline, 41, said Josh called the number and told paramedics: “Mummy was playing cars and then her eyes closed.”

Officers were able to locate Josh and his younger brother at the property and paramedics arrived to treat Caroline.







Full- mum-of-two Caroline said little Josh managed to dial for help despite never using a phone before – thanks to his favourite toy ambulance.

She had been playing in the sitting room at home in Telford, Shropshire, with Josh and her other son Harry, who is 18-months-old, when she collapsed on July 28.

Caroline said: “I had just been playing cars with the boys and I suddenly blacked out.

“I woke up surrounded by paramedics – and a lot of toys – and they explained to me that Josh had called them and given them our address.

“I couldn’t quite believe it. He has never used a phone before. He had looked at the number on the side of his toy ambulance and dialled 112.

“I didn’t even know that number was on there but it worked and I am so proud of him.

“Usually I feel my levels dropping but this I didn’t. He said he went to fetch some sweeties but there was none in the jar so he called an ambulance.







“He told them ‘mummy was playing cars and now her eyes have closed’. They stayed on the phone with him until they got here.

“He loves his cars and the emergency vehicles are his favourites. So he went straight to his favourite toy for assistance.

“There were toy cars everywhere by the police and paramedics got here and my youngest son had fallen asleep on me.

“It must have been quite a scene but the emergency services were great.”

Husband Neil, 40, an RAF photographer, returned home to find police and ambulances surrounding their home.

Caroline added: “A neighbour had to rush out and tell him not to worry. He was amazed Josh knew what to do as well.

Pint-sized hero Josh told how his heroics were inspired by his favourite toy ambulance.

He said: “Mummy had been playing toys and then suddenly she stopped.

“Her eyes closed and then she was asleep on the floor. I thought I better call the doctor.

“I tried the sweetie jar but it was empty so I looked on my ambulance for the doctor’s number.

“I called them and they came to our house to make mummy better.

“I stayed on the phone all the and told them our address. Now mummy is ok.

“I like fire engines and police cars – but the ambulance is my favourite.”

Brave Josh was later invited for a tour of his local police station, where he was shown around by officers.







Caroline said: “He had a wonderful day sitting in all the cars. They said he was a little hero and I can’t argue with that. We’re incredibly proud of him.”

And Josh added: “I had a lot of fun at the police station and now I want to be a police officer when I grow up.”

Telford local policing commander Superintendent Jim Baker said West Mercia Police were full of admiration for Josh’s heroic actions.

He said: “This was an incredible thing for Josh to do, his quick thinking saw him ring the number on his toy ambulance as he was worried about his mum.

“He was very brave and stayed on the line while we were able to get to the family’s home and make sure his mum got medical assistance.

“Josh has already proved he would make a brilliant police officer in the future.

“Hopefully we’ll see him again when he’s old enough as a new recruit.”