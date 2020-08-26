Box reports quarterly revenue of $192.3M, up 11% YoY, vs $189.6M est., free cash flow of positive $13.3M up from negative $19M YoY; stock up 8%+ after hours (Stephanie Condon/ZDNet)

Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
Box reports quarterly revenue of $192.3M, up 11% YoY, vs $189.6M est., free cash flow of positive $13.3M up from negative $19M YoY; stock up 8%+ after hours — The cloud content management company beat top and bottom-line expectations with a heightened focus on expanding and renewing business with its customer base.
