Boston Public Library reopening Copley Square branch for computer use

The Boston Public Library is resuming access to public computers at its Copley Square branch, citing the essential role the service provides in bridging the digital divide.

City residents will be allowed to sign up for two-hour appointment slots to use the public computers in a socially distanced space inside the Central Library. In addition, the library system and city are launching -hour outdoor wi-fi access at nine branch locations, which will allow individuals to use the internet while practicing social distancing outside the library buildings, with the aim of expanding digital equity.

“Boston’s libraries play a vital role in our communities by providing digital access to all,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “We’re increasing the availability of these critical resources through our Public Computer Access program at the Central Library and Outdoor Wi-Fi programs at BPL branches across Boston.

“Digital access at the BPL helps Boston residents find jobs, attend classes, download e-books, or just check email and read the news,” Walsh said. “By providing computer and Wi-Fi access, we will provide a digital lifeline to many Bostonians, helping our libraries fulfill their mission to provide educational and cultural resources, free to all.”

According to the city, there will be six computers available for advance registration and four reserved for walk-ins at the Central Library. To enter the library, patrons will get their temperature taken at the McKim Building entrance with a touchless thermometer and will be required to wear a mask inside the building at all times.

The outdoor Wi-Fi program will be available at nine branch locations: Mattapan, Codman Square, Parker Hill, Hyde Park, Grove Hall, Egleston Square, East Boston, Honan-Allston, and South End. According to the city, the locations were chosen based on data reflecting “at-home broadband adoption, household income, and availability of nearby outdoor seating.”

Users will need to bring their own device, but there will be no limit for access to the outdoor Wi-Fi.

“Today’s public libraries are critical resources for closing the digital equity gap, and are more important than ever as we respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” David Leonard, president of the Boston Public Library, said in a statement. “Closing this gap requires access to devices, connectivity, and skills. Public computer access and extended outdoor Wi-Fi at branches are more ways to increase public access and remove barriers to opportunity. Inside or out, our buildings are there for the local community.”

Teen and adult patrons can book computer access appointments — available Monday through Thursday — online or by phone at 617-536-5400. People will only be able to make one reservation per day, with slots available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.