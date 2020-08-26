Boston.com invites readers to share how dining has changed during COVID-19

Just in case you, like so many of us throughout the pandemic, have lost track of what day, week, or month it is, here’s a stark reminder: It’s been almost six months since the COVID-19 health crisis prompted Governor Charlie Baker to shut down restaurants and bars in Massachusetts. Six months since grocery stores suddenly saw a dearth of flour and toilet paper, takeout became king, and food pantries became a necessity for so many families.

The dining landscape has slowly changed since then, with restaurants now offering both indoor and outdoor dining and grocery store lines shrinking to near pre-pandemic levels. But for most people, our eating and drinking habits have dramatically shifted. Some people are cooking more than ever before. Others have replaced their weekly happy hours with takeout cocktails. Some people feel comfortable dining inside restaurants, others are tipping delivery drivers extra to acknowledge the hazardous working environment.

To get a sense of how we’re all drinking and dining these days, Boston.com invites you to fill out the questionnaire below to learn more about our collective pandemic culinary habits. And if you’ve changed your food and drink rituals in any other way not mentioned here, feel free to send us an e-mail at [email protected]

Loading…

