Bitcoin Capital hopes to foster mass crypto adoption via its exchange-traded product By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Capital hopes to foster mass crypto adoption via its exchange-traded product



Investment firm Capital hopes that its exchange-traded product will foster mass crypto adoption. The firm’s Bitcoin Capital Active Exchange Traded Product, or BTCA, is traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange. It can discretionarily allocate funds to fifteen different cryptocurrencies and fiat. Daniel Diemers, one of the directors of FICAS, the company that manages the product, told Cointelegraph that these types of products are essential for the mass adoption of Bitcoin:

The fact that the manager can discretionarily allocate funds to both crypto and fiat gives it an advantage over similar products, said Diemers. He clarified that the team relies on four frameworks to optimize their portfolio: technical analysis, fundamentals, sentiment analysis, and what he calls an “agency model”. The latter comes down to observing the behavior of other major players in the market. The allocation is publicly available and is updated monthly. Currently, almost 83% is invested in Bitcoin and 12% in (BCH), with only a bit above 1% allocated to (ETH).

