Bengals’ Alexander arrested while searching for missing father

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has found himself in some trouble amid a search for his missing father.
According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Alexander was arrested Tuesday night on one count of battery.
Alexander still is in custody, though an arrest report has not yet been released.
The 26-year-old allegedly confronted the man who left his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, behind on a berry-picking trip in Florida, Pelissero adds. Alexander left the Bengals’ training camp on Monday as authorities began to search for his father.
The 2016 second-round pick spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati for the 2020 campaign. He recorded 30 solo tackles and a fumble recovery last season.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90