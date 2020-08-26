Bengals’ Alexander arrested while searching for missing father

Alexander still is in custody, though an arrest report has not yet been released.

The 26-year-old allegedly confronted the man who left his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, behind on a berry-picking trip in Florida, Pelissero adds. Alexander left the Bengals’ training camp on Monday as authorities began to search for his father.

The 2016 second-round pick spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati for the 2020 campaign. He recorded 30 solo tackles and a fumble recovery last season.