Bella Hadid Reveals Her Lyme Disease Symptoms Became More Aggressive When She Turned 18

WENN

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid opens up about her health issues, explaining that she is struggling with multiple chronic symptoms of Lyme Disease every day.

Model Bella Hadid is plagued by Lyme Disease symptoms every day, confessing feeling bad has become her new norm.

The catwalk star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (26Aug20) and shared a graphic about the condition from author Joudie Kalla, which featured a list of symptoms, including headaches, insomnia, anxiety, and joint pain and explained she has been dealing with many of these daily.

“Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail… since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” the 23 year old wrote.

Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid and their mother, Yolanda, have also battled the chronic disease for several years.