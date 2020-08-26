Before Buddy, There Was Birdie! Relive Brie Bella’s Cutest Family Moments

Big sister Birdie!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)’s daughter earned that title after her little brother entered the world on Saturday, Aug. 1. And, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the Total Bellas stars revealed their son’s name: Buddy!

The E! personality also took to Instagram and shared her first official photo of her infant son.

“It’s a boy,” Brie wrote on Instagram following Buddy’s birth. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Although the oldest Danielson child has seemingly taken to her new role, the youngster was an only child for the first three years of her life.

Thus, little Birdie has been front-and-center for many of mom Brie’s social media snaps over the years. Everything from family outings to matching moments have all been documented on Instagram.

The E! couple welcomed their first child into the world back in May 2017.

At the time, Brie told E! News, “There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling.”