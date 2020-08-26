Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Rock Ethnic Outfits Together



Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap is one couple who is adored for a lot of things. The duo has gracefully dealt with tough days of life, have always been by each other’s side and are truly each other’s biggest cheerleader. Ayushmann and Tahira have two kids, Varushka and Virajveer, and the loving parents often keep posting pictures and videos with their little ones on social media.





Due to the pandemic, the star couple is currently enjoying their time in Chandigarh with their family and Tahira took to Instagram to share an awesome picture with Ayushmann. The actor was seen looking sharp as ever in a well-fitted pair of denims and a crispt white kurta, while Tahira looked lovely in a rose pink and yellow suit. The duo killed it in their respective ethnic attires, don’t you agree?

