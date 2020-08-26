Australia second-quarter business investment contracts by most in four years By

© . Pedestrians walk in front of a crane and scaffolding on a construction site in central Sydney



SYDNEY () – Australian business investment fell by the most in four years last quarter as coronavirus lockdowns forced firms to delay purchases of equipment, but future spending plans remained surprisingly intact in a hopeful sign of recovery.

During the June quarter, investment declined 5.9% to A$26.1 billion ($18.9 billion) on top of a downwardly revised 2.1% fall in the March quarter, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Thursday.

However, the outcome was far better than market forecasts for an 8.4% slump.

Surprisingly, Australian firms seemed confident about the future, with the latest estimate for spending plans for 2020/21 at A$98.6 billion, 8.9% higher than the previous estimate.