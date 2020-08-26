Asus’ ZenFone 7 is not coming to Canada

Asus announced the ZenFone 7 earlier this morning. The handset sports a triple shooter setup that flips up, alongside a front screen without any selfie cameras
And while the ZenFone 6 was one of my favourite smartphones to launch in Canada last year, this new Asus smartphone is unfortunately not coming to the North.
Asus has provided an official statement to why the device isn’t coming here.
The ZF7 series do not fit the necessary 5G bands for North American 5G. While the 4G will work, we opted against launching a 5G ready/capable phone, without actual 5G support – as would have been the case for North America.
Unfortunately, its 5G capabilities wouldn’t work in Canada and selling the handset without it wouldn’t be a good move.
Too bad, as I really wanted to get my hands on the Asus ZenFone 7.