Arians: Brady at QB is like having a second coach on field

While Tom Brady’s decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason was exciting for the organization, there also were some concerns.

After spending two years with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, Brady has been tasked with learning an entirely new playbook and meshing with his new teammates during a pandemic-shortened offseason. With a few weeks of training camp complete, any concerns Tampa Bay initially had have been wiped off the table.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians joined CBS Sports Network’s “We Need To Talk” to discuss Brady’s transition and what it’s been like to coach the six-time Super Bowl champion. Apparently, Brady has made Arians’ life as a head coach that much easier.

“He has a great rapport with young players, building their confidence,” Arians said, according to CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier. “He’s like a second coach on the field. It’s one thing for coaches to tell them, but when Tom says it, they probably listen to him more than the coach. “Tom is a joy to coach. He asks so many questions. Wants to know so many things. Why we call it one thing. He’s like Peyton [Manning]. I call Peyton a piranha — he can never have too much information.”

The Brady era in Tampa Bay is off to a hot start, and he’s even relatively close to being on the same page with all of his receivers, including Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to compete with Brady again.

Brady was holding offseason workouts with his teammates in order to expedite the acclimation period, and it seems like there won’t be any issues come Week 1.

Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl hopes have drastically changed with the addition of Brady, and although he’s 43-years-old, he’s still slinging the football like he did in his prime.