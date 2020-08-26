Apple releases iOS 13.7 with support for COVID-19 Exposure Notifications without downloading an app

Apple is releasing iOS 13.7 to the general public today with a key focus on expanding the COVID-19 Exposure Notification API. According to Apple, this update will allow users opt-in to COVID-19 exposure notifications without the need to download an app from your local public health authority.

Here’s what Apple says about iOS 13.7 for iPhone users:

iOS 13.7 lets you opt-in to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system without the need to download an app. System availability depends on support from your local public health authority. For more information see covid19.apple.com/contacttracing. This release also includes other bug fixes for your iPhone.

iOS 13.7 is available to all iPhone users now and can be installed by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then Software Update. If you don’t immediately see that iOS 13.7 is available to download, keep checking over the rest of the afternoon as it could take a few hours to hit your specific device.

Apple has also released iPadOS 13.7 today, which includes bug fixes and performance improvements for iPad users.

