Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

What’s the ideal way to ease back into footy when your coach has just been axed amid the season from hell?

Certainly not by playing the reigning back-to-back premiers after they beat you by a club record 59-0 earlier in the year.

That’s the hideous reality facing the Brisbane Broncos, who take on the Sydney Roosters live on Channel Nine on Friday night.

Nine’s weekend of NRL action launches with Eels vs Rabbitohs on Thursday night, with Andrew Johns (Parramatta) and Brad Fittler (South Sydney) split on the result.

Not so for Roosters vs Broncos, with Sydney welcoming back captain Boyd Cordner and prolific winger Daniel Tupou while Brisbane reels from the departure of coach Anthony Seibold.

“Roosters by plenty,” Andrew Johns told Wide World of Sports.

Melbourne vs Manly is Nine’s live and free Sunday afternoon match, with Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster back for the Storm. Freddy and Joey are both tipping Melbourne.

Scroll down to check out Nine’s tipping leaderboard and the full set of Round 16 tips from Joey, Freddy and all our experts!

NRL tipping leaderboard (Nine)

Brad Fittler: Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Knights, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

Andrew Johns: Eels, Dragons, Roosters, Knights, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

Billy Slater: Eels, Dragons, Roosters, Knights, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

The Mole: Eels, Dragons, Roosters, Knights, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

James Bracey: Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Knights, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

Darren Lockyer: Rabbitohs, Dragons, Broncos, Knights, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

Ruan Sims: Eels, Dragons, Roosters, Knights, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

Peter Psaltis: Eels, Dragons, Roosters, Warriors, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

Mat Thompson: Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Warriors, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

Ben Glover: Eels, Dragons, Roosters, Knights, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders

Tim Elbra: Eels, Dragons, Roosters, Warriors, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Raiders